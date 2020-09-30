Jane Street Group LLC Invests $179,000 in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Medallion Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

