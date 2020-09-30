AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,986 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $4,564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 683.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

