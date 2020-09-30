OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,891 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 434,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maritza Arizmendi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,074.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $299,933. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

