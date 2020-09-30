AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corecivic worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CXW opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

