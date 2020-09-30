AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,499 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,587,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.