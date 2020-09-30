AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASR opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

