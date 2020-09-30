Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,292 Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vectrus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vectrus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vectrus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

VEC opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

