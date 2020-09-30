Jane Street Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $218,539.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,619 shares of company stock worth $9,559,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

