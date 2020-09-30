AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 275,789 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 115,828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 29,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.