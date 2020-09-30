Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.83 million, a PE ratio of 560.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

