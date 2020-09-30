Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,736 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 2,168.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 268,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

