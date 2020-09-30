41,600 Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in IQIYI by 167.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in IQIYI by 60.9% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 989,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. New Street Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

