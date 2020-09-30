Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,844 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $899.83 million, a P/E ratio of 560.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

