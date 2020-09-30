Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $6.99. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

ARDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.