PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BATRA opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

