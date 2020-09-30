PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $136.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

