Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $310.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.08 and its 200 day moving average is $267.49. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

