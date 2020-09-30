Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

TLK opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 15.51%.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

