Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,208 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 139,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,121,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

