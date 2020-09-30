Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

