500 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $452.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $561.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,493.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $884,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

