Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $298,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $130.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

