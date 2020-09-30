Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Establishment Labs worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

ESTA stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.