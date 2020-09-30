Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.