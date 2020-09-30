UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 292.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.