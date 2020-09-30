Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

