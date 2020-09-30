Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $323,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. Research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

