Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,228,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,780,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,617,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $578,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

