Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,564 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822 over the last three months. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

