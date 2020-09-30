Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,304 shares of company stock worth $896,712. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

