Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

