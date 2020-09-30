Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.77.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

