Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $343,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $622,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 387.9% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $189.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

