Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $484,282. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

