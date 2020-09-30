Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 469,461 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469,461 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

