AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 74,461 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 739.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,461 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.