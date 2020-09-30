AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.68. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

