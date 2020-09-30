AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 297.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,241,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2,601.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.05%.

