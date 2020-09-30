AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $248.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $288.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 74,461 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Gorman-Rupp Co
AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp.
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of Twilio Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,960 Shares of General Dynamics Co.
