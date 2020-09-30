Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,960 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.