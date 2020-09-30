AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

NYSE:SNR opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $333.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

