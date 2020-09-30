California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.