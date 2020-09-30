Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,182 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.