California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,356 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after buying an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

