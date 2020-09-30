AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,116 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 120.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 391,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 149.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,079,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FMC by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after buying an additional 164,295 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

