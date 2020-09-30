Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Realogy worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realogy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.