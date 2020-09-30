18,420 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $882.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.86 and a beta of 0.51. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

