AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $185,977,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after buying an additional 1,507,507 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $19,256,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 127.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 1,185,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

