Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.30.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

