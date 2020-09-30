Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,531 Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE CIB opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

